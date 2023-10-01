Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,506,000 after purchasing an additional 962,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,975,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,595,000 after purchasing an additional 156,688 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $99.28 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $122.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.26.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

