Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in eBay were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

