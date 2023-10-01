Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,657 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,936,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,707,000 after acquiring an additional 273,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after buying an additional 85,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,207,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,059,000 after buying an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,323,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day moving average of $130.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.20 and a 1-year high of $163.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.17%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

