Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in September

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,341,500 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the August 31st total of 8,827,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 846.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on TELDF shares. HSBC cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefónica Deutschland to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered Telefónica Deutschland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $1.81 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

