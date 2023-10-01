Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.91

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.91 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.85 ($0.06). Tern shares last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,804,787 shares trading hands.

Tern Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.89.

About Tern

(Get Free Report)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.