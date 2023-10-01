THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

THC Biomed Intl Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THCBF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. THC Biomed Intl has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

Get THC Biomed Intl alerts:

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for THC Biomed Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THC Biomed Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.