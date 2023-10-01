THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
THC Biomed Intl Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:THCBF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. THC Biomed Intl has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
THC Biomed Intl Company Profile
