The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. United Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $191.68 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

