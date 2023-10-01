The Gap, Inc. (GPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.

GAP has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GAP has a dividend payout ratio of 69.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GAP to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

GAP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GAP stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. GAP had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Insider Activity at GAP

In related news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,586,185.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $253,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,586,185.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,655 shares of company stock worth $1,846,455. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 145,468 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter worth $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in GAP by 57.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

