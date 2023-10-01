The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,655,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $302.16 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.86 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $302.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.42.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

