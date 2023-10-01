The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 151.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after buying an additional 7,196,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $252,224,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $82,562,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

