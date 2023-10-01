The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

