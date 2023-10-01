The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PG opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.