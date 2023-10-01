The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2023

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SWGNF opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

About The Swatch Group

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.