The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS SWGNF opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $65.90.
About The Swatch Group
