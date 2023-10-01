Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $149.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

