Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of PEP opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

