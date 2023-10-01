TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Plans $0.27 Dividend

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2696 per share on Thursday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.
TMBThanachart Bank Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TMBBY opened at $9.05 on Friday. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $9.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.
About TMBThanachart Bank Public
