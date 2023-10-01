Towerpoint Wealth LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PEP opened at $169.44 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $233.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

