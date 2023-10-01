UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 117.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

