Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.13.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $399.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $426.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

