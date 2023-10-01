UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Increased by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $504.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $495.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.68. The company has a market cap of $467.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

