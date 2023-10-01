UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 5.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $78,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $504.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

