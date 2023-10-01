Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 8.4 %

MTN stock opened at $221.89 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $206.16 and a twelve month high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.81.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 125.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

