Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Vail Resorts Stock Down 8.4 %
MTN stock opened at $221.89 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $206.16 and a twelve month high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.81.
Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 125.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
