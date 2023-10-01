VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,325,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,769,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,428,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,365.4% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 764,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 733,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1347 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.