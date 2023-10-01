VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 782,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,523,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,133,940,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1347 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.