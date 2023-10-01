Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,357,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

