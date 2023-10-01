Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.35 and a 200 day moving average of $140.50. The company has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

