VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in VICI Properties by 44.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.15%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

