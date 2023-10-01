Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Purchases 21,007 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 34,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 26,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 513,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.02 and a 200 day moving average of $142.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

