Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

V opened at $230.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.34. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.