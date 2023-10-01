Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $87.31 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

