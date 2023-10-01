Zullo Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.3% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $300.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $772.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,075 shares of company stock valued at $12,472,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.34.

Read Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.