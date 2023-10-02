686 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN opened at $305.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.13.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

