AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Trimmed by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $148.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

