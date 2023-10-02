AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.4% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $148.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.48. The company has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.