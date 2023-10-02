Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Update

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

ACAZF opened at $12.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

Acadian Timber Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.22. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is currently 168.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Further Reading

