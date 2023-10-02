Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after purchasing an additional 992,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $408.96 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $438.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.65. The firm has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

