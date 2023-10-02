Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 566 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 90,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 64,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Read Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.