Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Short Interest Up 13.4% in September

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 507,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adeia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 33,450.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Adeia Stock Up 0.8 %

Adeia stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.23. Adeia has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Adeia had a positive return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Adeia will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.14%.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

