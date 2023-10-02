Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Update

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adler Group Stock Up 32.9 %

OTCMKTS:ADPPF opened at $0.73 on Monday. Adler Group has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

