Advocate Group LLC Acquires 12,315 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.8% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $33.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

