Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.2 days.

Adyen Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of ADYYF opened at $748.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,127.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,445.21. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $660.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,886.00.

Get Adyen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Adyen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.