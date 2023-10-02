Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.5 days.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEGXF shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.