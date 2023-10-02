Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

AEHR stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,763,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,763,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 123,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $6,350,266.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,599,398.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,026 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

See Also

