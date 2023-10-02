Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.30. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.87.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $72,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

