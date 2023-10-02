Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Aethlon Medical Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.30. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.87.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AEMD
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aethlon Medical
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.