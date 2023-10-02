AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 145 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $79.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.68. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $114.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.66.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $393,280.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $393,280.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,449 shares of company stock worth $16,825,926. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Compass Point upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

