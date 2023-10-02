AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 2,220 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.04 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.4606 dividend. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

