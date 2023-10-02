AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after buying an additional 685,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.60.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $250.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $794.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,315 shares of company stock worth $13,705,755 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

