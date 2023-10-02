AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 161.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407,293 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $41.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

