AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 26 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $395.91 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $373.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

