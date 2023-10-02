Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Update

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 7,890,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM opened at $106.54 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

